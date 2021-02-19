Tate & Lyle Launches Fibre University to Share Fibre Fortification Expertise With Formulators

London, UK – Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a leading global provider of food and beverage solutions and ingredients, is pleased to announce the launch of Fibre University, a new online modular course designed to help formulators and food scientists solve even the toughest fibre formulation challenges in a time when most people are not getting enough fibre in their diets.

Selecting the appropriate fibre is key to solving challenges relating to taste, texture, nutrition, processing and labelling for new and reformulated food products. This online course is designed to help formulators address these issues and to provide a forum for them to hear about and discuss the latest science and trends relating to fibre.

The first module – entitled “Fibre Fundamentals” – will take place at 11 am (CST) on Wednesday, 10 February 2021. The one-hour session will cover the basic principles of formulating with fibre, including the different types of fibre available, their processing and manufacturing performance and how to solve specific formulation challenges, such as sugar and calorie reduction, with fibre. Registration is free and accessible via this link.

Dr Kavita Karnik, Global Head of Nutrition & Regulatory Affairs, at Tate & Lyle, said: “Research shows that most people around the globe are not getting enough fibre in their diet and, as a result, are missing out on a host of health benefits. At the same time, as many as 52% of consumers want to increase their fibre intake. This gives food and drink manufacturers a prime opportunity to support consumers by fortifying their products with fibre.”

Dr Mervyn de Souza, Global Head of R&D for Health & Wellness and Open Innovation, at Tate & Lyle, said: “Through ongoing ingredient innovation, Tate & Lyle offers a broad selection of soluble fibre solutions with distinctive attributes for all food and beverage categories. The use of soluble fibre extends far beyond sugar and calorie reduction to fibre fortification, which helps to support healthier lifestyles and provide nutritional benefits, while maintaining great taste.”

The launch of Tate & Lyle’s Fibre University follows the success of Texture University™ and Sweetener University™, which have attracted several thousand attendees worldwide. Tate & Lyle continues to share its product and application knowledge to help the industry create next-generation products that address health challenges in society, delivering its purpose of Improving Lives for Generations.

