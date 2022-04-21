The 3 Biggest Food Trends On English, Chinese and Japanese Language Social Media

Puratos Taste Tomorrow Bakery April 21, 2022

People talk about (or share) the foods they’re passionate about. That’s why part of the always-on Taste Tomorrow consumer research is an AI technology that monitors online conversations on social media. The data gathered there gives us insight into which trends are increasing or declining in popularity across different markets. Based on data gathered in the second half of 2021, we’ve compiled a list of the three biggest trends in bakery, patisserie and chocolate across the English, Chinese and Japanese language areas:

Trends in English

Across global English social content, the three biggest trends were: 

1. Plant-based 

English content dominated the conversations around vegan food. After a spike caused by ‘Veganuary’ at the beginning of the year, we see seasonal variations in the topics discussed. In the fall, recipes featuring pumpkin spice and cinnamon were immensely popular, linking this trend closely with the next one: vegetable-based patisserie.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos Taste Tomorrow

Related Articles

Bakery

Puratos: Use These Power Ingredients to Elevate Your Bakery, Pastry and Chocolate Products

Puratos Taste Tomorrow Bakery February 3, 2022

When developing new products, you’re constantly balancing to bring something to the market that is tasty as well as healthy. Luckily, there are some ingredients that bring both to the foods in your product range, whether it’s a bread loaf, cookie, cake or chocolate sweet. Extend your product portfolio by incorporating ‘power ingredients’ into your creations that make for tastier products with health benefits that consumers are looking for today.