The 3 Biggest Food Trends On English, Chinese and Japanese Language Social Media

People talk about (or share) the foods they’re passionate about. That’s why part of the always-on Taste Tomorrow consumer research is an AI technology that monitors online conversations on social media. The data gathered there gives us insight into which trends are increasing or declining in popularity across different markets. Based on data gathered in the second half of 2021, we’ve compiled a list of the three biggest trends in bakery, patisserie and chocolate across the English, Chinese and Japanese language areas:

Across global English social content, the three biggest trends were:

1. Plant-based

English content dominated the conversations around vegan food. After a spike caused by ‘Veganuary’ at the beginning of the year, we see seasonal variations in the topics discussed. In the fall, recipes featuring pumpkin spice and cinnamon were immensely popular, linking this trend closely with the next one: vegetable-based patisserie.

