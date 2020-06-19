The American Bakers Association Announces that 2020 Technical Conference Will Be Virtual with ABA TechCon Beyond

WASHINGTON, DC—The American Bakers Association 2020 Technical Conference is going virtual with ABA TechCon Beyond. Given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, ABA has made the decision to move from an in-person event in Kansas City, MO to a virtual experience.



From October 27-29, 2020, ABA TechCon Beyond will connect operations and manufacturing professionals from around the world with networking opportunities and expert-led, baker-specific education sessions. The annual conference solves today’s baking manufacturing issues through an interactive exchange of ideas and sharing best practices.



“The education content this year will not only be the same as years past, but will go beyond to deliver even more quality information for attendees to identify solutions to common manufacturing challenges and processes,” said Samantha Moore, CMP, Senior Director, Meetings and Education. “The interactive, virtual space gives attendees more flexibility to customize their experience and get the most value from the event.”



At ABA TechCon Beyond, attendees can expectA keynote address at the start of each afternoonThree afternoons with multiple concurrent educational sessionsDozens of education sessionsAvailable to watch on-demand after the eventVirtual coffee and happy hoursVirtual marketplace (table tops)Vander Heide and Phelps Award Ceremonies

“While we understand the necessity of a virtual event this year for the health and well-being of attendees, we also know our program will deliver valuable content and help attendees build connections across the baking industry,” said Moore.



Further details about ABA TechCon Beyond will be announced on americanbakers.org in the coming weeks.

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the Washington D.C.-based voice of the wholesale baking industry. Since 1897, ABA has worked to increase protection from costly government overreach, build the talent pool of skilled workers with specialized training programs, and forge industry alignment by establishing a more receptive environment to grow the baking industry. ABA advocates on behalf of more than 1,000 baking facilities and baking company suppliers. ABA members produce bread, rolls, cookies, crackers, bagels, sweet goods, tortillas, and many other wholesome, nutritious, baked products feeding America’s families. The baking industry generates more than $153 billion in economic activity annually and employs more than 799,500 highly skilled people.