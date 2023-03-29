The American Society of Baking Announces Board of Directors for 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On March 2, 2023, the American Society of Baking (ASB) held their yearly election to appoint new members to the society’s board of directors. The election took place in Chicago, IL, at BakingTECH, ASB’s annual education and networking event for baking professionals.

ASB’s board of directors will be making strategic and operational decisions to advance both the society and the wider baking industry. The board consists of six officers serving a one-year term, as well as six bakers and the immediate past chairman of 2022-2023, and six allied tradespeople, all serving three-year terms. Each director is nominated by the ASB Nominations Committee and elected by the society’s membership.

ASB board of directors for 2023-2024

Officers

Chairman Eric Lewis, Flowers Foods 1st Vice Chairman Xochitl Cruz, Bimbo Bakeries USA 2nd Vice Chairman Monica Kline, The EnSol Group 3rd Vice Chairman Matt Bowers, New Horizons Baking Co. Secretary/Treasurer Sarah Tsocanos, Campbells Snack Foods Executive Director Kristen L. Spriggs, American Society of Baking

Bakers

Rod Cunha, Bimbo Bakeries USA

Tim Gentry, Flowers Foods

Harrison Helmick, PhD candidate, Purdue University

Dave Krishock, Grain Craft

Brittny Ohr, Sugar Foods Corp.

Jeremiah Tilghman, Better Butter

Theresa Watkinson, Aladdin Bakers

Allied tradespeople

Bruce Campbell, AMF Bakery Systems

Amy Estrada, Eaglestone Equipment

Scott Houtz, Air Management Technologies

Mike Scouten, Middleby Bakery Group

Marissa Stubbs, Caldic USA

Danielle Wedral Licata, Jungbunzlauer

Support the baking industry by volunteering with ASB

The ASB board of directors is made up of volunteers who wish to ensure prosperity and security for bakers across America. Other baking industry members can also join them in their mission by volunteering for an ASB committee or task force. This provides the chance to exchange ideas and perspectives with their industry peers to influence the future success of ASB’s projects and initiatives.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Board of Directors

BakingTECH Planning Committee

MarketPlace Committee

Membership Committee

Young Professionals Committee

Hall of Fame Evaluation Committee

Finance Committee

Product Development Competition Committee

Task Forces

Those who wish to volunteer can fill in ASB’s short Volunteer Sign Up form to let the society’s board of directors and staff know which groups they would like to join.