The Bakery Group of Dallas, Tx is recalling 629 cases of Dense Brioche Pullman loaves, #654203 and 104 cases of 4.5in Brioche HB Buns, #54500 because they may contain undeclared Milk, Soy and Yellow FD&C#5. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy, Wheat Milk or Yellow FD&C#5 run the risk of possible serious allergic reaction if consumed.

The Bakery Group sold these 2 products to Ben E. Keith of Ft. Worth, Tx and Rodeo Goat Casa Linda Store in Dallas, TX.

The improper labels were applied to these 2 products that are specifically produced for Ben E. Keith Ft. Worth and Rodeo Goat Casa Linda through wholesale distribution between the dates of December 24, 2024 and March 12, 2025.

The 2 products can be identified as being delivered in a brown box with the Ben E. Keith Label on the case, product code 654203 and product code 54500. The Brioche Pullman Loaves sold to Rodeo Goat Casa Linda can be identified as being delivered in a brown box with the label Rodeo Goat Casa Linda Brioche Pullman Loaf.

The Dense Brioche Pullman loaves are packaged 7 loaves to a case and the 4.5in Brioche HB Buns are packaged 48 to a case.

The label clearly states the product code as 654203 for the Dense Brioche Pullman that was sold to Ben E. Keith and Brioche Pullman Loaf that was sold to Rodeo Goat Casa Linda. They are no identifying lot numbers.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a routine inspection by The State of Texas Health and Human Services that the product(s) did not have a containment statement on the label reflecting the product contains Milk, Soy, Wheat and Yellow FD&C #5 was distributed in packaging not revealing the presence of these allergens and after further investigation we concluded that the problem was caused by human error in our labeling and packaging department and has been corrected as of March 19, 2025.

Ben E, Keith Ft. Worth and Rodeo Goat Casa Linda customers who purchased the Dense Brioche Pullman Loaves and the Brioch Pullman Loaves, code #654203 as well as the 4.5in Brioche HB Buns, code #54500 between December 24, 2025 and March 12, 2025 that have any remaining inventory in their possession should contact their distributor, either Ben E. Keith Ft. Worth or The Bakery Group Distribution for re-labeling or a refund. Customers with any questions may contact The Bakery Group at 214-823-3943 Monday — Friday 8am-4pm.

We greatly apologize for this error and any inconvenience this has caused our distributors and customers.

