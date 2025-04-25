The Botanical Boom in Pastry, Bakery and Chocolate

Taste Tomorrow by Puratos Bakery April 25, 2025

Photo Credit: Taste Tomorrow

Florals are a flavor favorite for spring

Roses are red, violets are blue, botanicals are fresh and new. Nothing says spring like the outdoors in bloom. No wonder floral and botanical flavors are a trending consumer favorite for the months of March, April and May. But these tastes derived from flowers, herbs, fruits and roots also strongly resonate with consumers on the lookout for natural and health-conscious choices. Explore why botanicals are the hottest inclusion for this season.

Botanical Flavors Coming to Bloom

From lavender macaroons and elderflower cake to hibiscus-infused chocolate, adventurous consumers are reaching for floral flavors because they enhance their favorite viennoiserie, fine patisserie and chocolates. With their delicate flavor, beautiful aromas and colorful looks they add an elegant flair to each seasonal creation. Especially for Mother’s Day, botanicals are a popular choice to create sophisticated treats and edible gifts that are as beautiful as they are delicious. 

To learn more, please visit Taste Tomorrow by Puratos.

