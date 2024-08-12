The Company Formerly Known as Schenck Process (FPM) has Officially Transitioned its Name to Coperion

Effective August 1, 2024, the company officially transitioned its name under Coperion

Stuttgart — The former Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials (FPM) group of companies have officially changed their name to Coperion. The transition follows the September 2023 acquisition of the companies by Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI), the parent company of Coperion.

The integrated Coperion companies combine the strengths of multiple process industry leaders under a single brand, offering manufacturers a broader portfolio of solutions, technologies and services across the food, health and nutrition markets, such as baking, confectionery, pet food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, as well as the polymers/performance materials industries such as plastics, plastics recycling, chemical, battery and minerals.

Coperion brings flagship brands together under one roof, including those that were formally from Schenck Process (FPM) – Raymond Bartlett Snow, Stock, Baker Perkins, Kemutec, and Mucon. This allows Coperion to offer solutions to customers in a more streamlined way—with an even deeper team of process experts and collaborative problem-solvers. Customers will continue to receive hands-on service and support, including access to test and innovation centers around the world.

“Our dedicated employees are energized by the possibilities of the new Coperion and the positive impact we believe its expansion is already having on our company and our customers,” said Matthew Craig, General Manager, FPM. “Bringing all technologies under the Coperion name signals a deeper integration that means we are better equipped than ever to deliver the high-quality solutions, technologies and service we’ve always been known for.”

“We made the strategic decision to strengthen Coperion’s capabilities,” said Ulrich Bartel, President, Coperion. “We have done so by bringing together people and technologies that customers know and trust, creating a broader and deeper portfolio that meets every process step and cements our over 140-year legacy of proven performance and leadership.”

The migration of the former Schenck Process FPM began in May 2023 when it spun off from the German-based Schenck Process Group—which has since rebranded as Qlar in a parallel, but unrelated, process.

Along with the name change, the website has moved to coperion.com/fpm. All emails, including those for employees from the technology brands of Baker Perkins and Kemutec have changed to @coperion.com.