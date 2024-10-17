The Divide Between Gastronomy and Bakery is Blurring

Taste Tomorrow by Puratos Bakery October 17, 2024

Explore the rise of chef-led bakeries

Once relegated to the sidelines of a dinner as a mere accompaniment, bread is now taking center stage in the culinary world, often appearing as a standalone course. This shift reflects a broader trend of top chefs around the globe opening their own bakeries. From Amsterdam to Sydney, chef-led bakeries are celebrating the craftsmanship of baking and offering customers an accessible way to enjoy a chef’s culinary vision.

Broader audience for Michelin chef Bijdendijk

Joris Bijdendijk, the acclaimed executive chef behind the Michelin-starred restaurants RIJKS* and Wils*, was the first to venture into the world of bread in the Amsterdam culinary scene. He launched Wils Bakery Café in 2022, a seamless blend of a traditional bakery and a French-inspired bistro. The idea for the bakery was born during the pandemic when Bijdendijk began experimenting with selling bread and pastries, a venture that quickly gained popularity. 

