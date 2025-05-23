The Gift that Tastes as Good as It Looks: Flour & Olive Cake Mix Gift Set Launches

Kirkland, WA – Flour & Olive, a sofi™ Gold award-winning baking mix manufacturer, is delighted to unveil its latest offering: a Cake Mix Gift Set! Launching in early June, it is now available for preorder at flourandolive.com. The company has quickly gained recognition as one of 2025’s Biggest Food Trend predictions, and now, with its latest product, it further sets a new standard in the industry.

Elegantly packaged and inspired by the timeless symbolism of flowers and olives, this luxurious gift set invites you to embark on a global cake journey through the company’s interactive map, showcasing over 70 recipes from more than 45 countries.

Crafted with wholesome ingredients like unbleached and whole wheat flour, these premium mixes are designed to pair effortlessly with extra virgin olive oil for a simple yet indulgent baking experience.

The Flour & Olive Cake Mix Gift Set includes four sophisticated cake flavors:

Almond Cake Mix Crafted with blanched almond flour, this sofi™ gold award-winning mix offers a rich almond flavor and creates cakes with a velvety, satisfying texture.

Chocolate Cake Mix This sophisticated mix made with the finest cocoa powder delivers decadent cakes bursting with rich chocolate flavor.

Ginger Cake Mix Savor the rich, intricate blend of ginger and allspice in this delectable mix, creating irresistibly moist and flavorful cakes.

Vanilla Cake Mix Elevate your baking with this refined vanilla mix, designed to produce light, airy cakes with a delicate flavor profile.

“We couldn’t be happier to introduce our Flour & Olive Gift Set,” shared Estelle Sohne, founder of Flour & Olive. ” This exquisite gift box perfectly captures the heart of Flour & Olive—where the joy of baking meets the thrill of discovery and the warmth of hospitality!”

Ideal for any gifting occasion—whether to others or yourself—the gift set arrives in an elegant black-and-white box thoughtfully designed to transport you into an immersive cake experience from the moment you open it. Much like giving flowers, this beautiful gift conveys love, warmth, and a welcoming spirit, making it the perfect hospitality message.

The Flour & Olive Gift Set will be available for purchase in early June through Amazon and directly on the Flour & Olive website.

About Flour & Olive

Founded by Estelle Sohne, Flour & Olive draws on her multi-cultural heritage to produce international olive oil cake mixes. Recognized as a sofi™ Gold award winner and a Top 2025 Food Trend, Flour & Olive is woman-owned and based in Kirkland, WA. Learn more at www.flourandolive.com.