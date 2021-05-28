The Long and Shortening of Better Product

When it comes to the best donut shortening, BakeMark is your go to. Now keeping the donut shortening in your fryer clean and filtered is a very easy way to improve the quality of your product and keep your customers coming back for more. It’s easy to say but sometimes harder to implement because the end product looks the same whether or not it’s cleaned and filtered. Here are a few answers to questions you may be asking about shortening:

Q. Can clean donut shortening mean higher profits for me?

A. Absolutely. Here are some of the ways clean shortening can increase your profits:

Clean shortening is not absorbed into your product as much as unfiltered shortening. In a year’s time the shortening savings can really add up.

Clean shortening fries off faster. Your product will not take as long to bake, and the labor savings can be substantial in the long run.

Donuts fried in clean shortening taste better and look better. Your customers will like the taste and appearance. They’ll come back for more!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: BakeMark