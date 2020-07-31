The Maui Cookie Lady Partners with QVC

The Maui Cookie Lady brand is partnering with QVC shopping channel to share Hawaii-made cookies with the Mainland and beyond.

QVC will sell a best selling combo package of 12, 6 oz cookies wrapped in new Hawaii-inspired packaging. All orders will be sold at a reduced cost, according to QVC. Flavors include “Butterscotch Kisses,” “Maui Mango,” “White Chunk Mac Nut,” and “ButterRum Triple Chunker.”

Mitzi Toro, owner and founder of The Maui Cookie Lady told Pacific Business News that her appearance as a vendor on QVC will reach about 8 to 9 million viewers within eight countries.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Pacific Business News