The Micro-Revolution of Precision Fermentation Can Change the Entire Food Industry

Taste Tomorrow by Puratos Bakery June 19, 2024

Most of us hear fermentation and think of kombucha, pickled onions or cucumbers. But fermentation is at the same time more common and more special than we might realize. With precision fermentation, a whole new universe of possibilities might be starting to reveal itself.

Let’s take a closer look at this fascinating process and find out what possibilities it has in store for not just the bakery and patisserie world, but the food industry as a whole.

Fermentation crash course

Let’s start with a crash course on what exactly fermentation is. Fermentation is a metabolic process that changes carbohydrates, such as sugars and starches, into alcohol or organic acids. It uses microorganisms like bacteria, yeast, or molds.

