The Salsa Texan Issues Allergy Alert and Recall Expansion for Undeclared Wheat and Milk in Tortillas

The Salsa Texan of Flower Mound, Texas is voluntarily recalling all regular and burrito sized packages of tortillas labeled as Coconut Flour Tortillas and Blended Flour Tortillas because they may contain undeclared wheat and milk. People who have allergies to wheat and milk, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled tortillas were distributed nationwide through the mail, following orders made via the social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram. The recalled tortillas were also sold at various Farmers Markets in Texas. Farmers Market locations include: Canton First Monday, Lucas, Texas Community Market, St. Michael’s, Red Tent Market at Willowbend, Luscombe Farm, Rockwall, Garland and Heath.

The recalled products come in a clear plastic package marked with The Salsa Texan on the top or may be sold unlabeled. There are no best by dates or lot codes applied to the recalled product, therefore consumers should consider all Salsa Texan flour tortillas to be included in this recall.

Customers with Celiac disease and gluten sensitivity have confirmed illness following consumption of the recalled tortillas.

The voluntary recall was initiated after it was discovered that the tortillas were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat or milk.

Distribution of the tortillas have been suspended until the FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected. Consumers who have purchased The Salsa Texan tortillas are urged to destroy them if they have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or milk. Consumers with questions regarding this product should contact the company at 214-850-9498 (Monday-Friday 9:00-5:00p.m. CST).

Link to Initial Press Release