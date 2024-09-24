The Sola Company Launches 5 of its Best-Selling Breads and Bagels at Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

Top Emerging Bread Brand in the Carb-Conscious Category Expands Its Mission to Deliver Delicious Pantry Staples with Zero Added Sugar

HOUSTON — The Sola Company, a line of deliciously light and fluffy breads, bagels, and rolls with zero added sugar and great fiber content, launched five of its fan-favorite products at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. Sweet & Buttery Bread, Deliciously Seeded Bread, Plain Bagels, Blu-Berry Bagels, and Everything Bagels are now available on shelves at stores across the country.

Sola’s chef-crafted breads and bagels are made exclusively with high-quality, non-GMO ingredients. As some of the most wholesome and delicious baked goods on the market, Sola is an easy, everyday swap for customers who want to avoid unnecessary sugars and excess carbs.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Sola to Whole Foods Market customers,” said Kevin Brouillette, President of Sola. “Our mission has always been to provide customers with the best possible bread, and collaborating with Whole Foods Market allows us to do just that. We believe that everyone deserves to enjoy the foods they love without sacrificing their goals for a healthier lifestyle.”

Sweet & Buttery Bread and Deliciously Seeded Bread are ideal for sandwiches and toast, offering 1 gram of net carbs and 4 grams of protein per slice. The fan-favorite Plain Bagels, Blu-Berry Bagels, and Everything Bagels provide shoppers with 14-15 grams of protein and 4-6 grams of net carbs, making them a macro-friendly choice for breakfast or lunch. All Sola products are developed with sweeteners like erythritol, monk fruit, and stevia leaf, leading to tasty recipes without all the carbohydrates and additives.

About The Sola Company

The Sola Company is a line of chef-crafted, low-carb, low-sugar, high-protein breads, bagels, buns, and granola with taste and flavor that impresses everyone. Taste was an essential pillar when creating the Sola food line as the brand’s creator wanted to provide people with products that they genuinely enjoy eating – but with more nutritious ingredients. Sola was able to crack the code in finding a better way to add premium flavor to its food staples by using top-quality, non-GMO ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Naturally occurring, low glycemic sweeteners like monk fruit and stevia leaf were used to create breads that are low in carbs and sugar and high in protein in fiber that are utterly delicious and phenomenally fluffy.