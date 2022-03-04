The Third Synthesis Inc Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg, Milk, and Wheat Allergen Statement

FDA Bakery March 4, 2022

The Third Synthesis Inc DBA Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery is issuing a voluntary recall for fresh baked Coffee Cakes (Various Flavors) and fresh baked Paczkis (Various Flavors) produced between February 21st, 2022 to February 23rd, 2022 because the label does not declare Egg, Milk, and Wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Egg, Milk, and Wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The labeling issue has been corrected for products produced after February 23rd.

  • Coffee cakes produced between February 21st 2022 and February 23rd 2022. The affected products may have been consumed between February 22nd, 2022 until February 28th, 2022. They expired on February 28th, 2022.
  • Paczkis produced between February 21st 2022 and February 23rd 2022. The affected products may have been consumed between February 22nd, 2022 until February 26th, 2022. They expired on February 26th, 2022.
  • The following UPC Codes apply:

a. Paczkis

UPCItem
84104902413Apple
84104902401Apricot
84104902450Assorted
84104902417Blueberry
84104907108Cherry
84104902405Chocolate Custard
84104902406Custard
84104902411Strawberry
84104902409Raspberry
84104902408Pineapple
84104902403Prune
84104902407Cheese
84104902410Lemon

b. Coffee Cakes

UPCItem
84104900857Apple
84104904603Apricot
84104900860Blueberry
84104904612Caramel
84104900589Cheese
84104900858Cherry
84104902538Chocolate Chip
84104904610Custard
84104904616Lemon
84104900863Pecan
84104904614Raspberry
84104904615Strawberry

Coffee Cakes (Various Flavors) and Paczkis (Various Flavors) where distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin and reached consumers through retailers. Coffee Cakes are a single pack, aluminum rectangular tray with a plastic dome lid and Paczkis are 4 pack in a clear plastic clamshell.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Any existing products are currently past their expiration date and should be discarded.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the allergen statement was not correctly printing on labels due to a computer error. The label was being cut off before the allergen statement could print. Products produced after these dates have been corrected.

Customers who have purchased Coffee Cakes (Various Flavors) and Paczkis (Various Flavors) between February 21st to February 23th 2022 and have noticed missing allergen statement on their products may contact the company at 773- 283-4430 anytime 9am to 5pm CST.

Related Articles