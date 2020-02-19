The Whole-Grain Grail: A Sandwich Bread With Mass Appeal

ELMORE, Vt. — When Blair Marvin started making and selling bread 15 years ago, she promised herself three things: She would never preslice it. She would never bake it in a pan. And she would certainly never sell it in plastic.

But three years ago, as she was helping out in the one-room schoolhouse where her son, Phineas, attended first grade, she realized she had a problem. At lunch, his friends weren’t eating sandwiches made from the stone-ground, organic loaves she and her husband baked at Elmore Mountain Bread, and sold in local supermarkets. Sure, the students had Vermont-churned cheese from Vermont-raised cows. But their bread often came from a national bread company, made from white flour or laced with preservatives.

“All of these preconceived notions and standards I set for myself,” said Ms. Marvin, 39. “None of it mattered. If Phineas’s peers weren’t eating our bread, then we were doing something wrong.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: New York Times