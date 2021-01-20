This Baileys Layer Cake is Topped With a Delectable Irish Cream-Flavored Icing

One of the simple pleasures in life is enjoying a hot cup of coffee (or Irish coffee) and dessert after you’re nearly bursting from a delicious dinner. Baileys is making that sweet ending even sweeter, because it has created the Baileys Layer Cake that combines everything you love about that after-dinner bite.

The 1.75-pound Baileys Layer Cake, which was recently spotted in-store by Instagram account @foodiewiththebeasts, consists of “two layers of Irish Cream flavored sponge cake covered in Baileys Irish Cream flavored icing and cake crumbles.” That means not only will you get the Baileys flavor in the cake itself, but also in the icing. We even spot some chocolate chips on top.

Although you might bite into the cake and taste the Baileys, it is nonalcoholic, as detailed on the box. So while you might not get a buzz from having a slice, or even more, you will if you decide to pair it with actual Baileys Irish Cream … which sounds like a good idea to us!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo