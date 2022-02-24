This Mount Everest cake at Acme is 90% Frosting and 100% Fun for Snowy Akron Winter

Kerry Clawson, Akron Beacon Journal Bakery February 24, 2022

The “Mount Everest” cakes that have popped up at area Acme Fresh Markets may just be satisfying both the sweet tooth and a need for some humor after Akron’s recent snowstorms.

The wild thing is, they’re 90% icing and 10% cake, dotted with decorative little evergreen trees and an Ohio flag.

The new confections were invented by Acme President Nick Albrecht as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the mounds of cleared snow that are still piled up in the parking at Acme Fresh Market No. 14 on Manchester Road in Akron.

