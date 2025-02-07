This Society Hill Bakery Supplies Hundreds of Pastries for Eagles Players Before Home Games

Loretta’s bakery and cafe in Society Hill is a popular spot for pastries during Philadelphia Eagles home games, writes Hira Qureshi for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

At Loretta’s, co-owner Kelsey Bush and her team bake pop tarts, croissants, and other pastries during early mornings for the Philadelphia Eagles’ training facility.

Each Sunday, the bakery’s chefs supply between 150 and 230 pastries for the Eagles at every single home game.

