Thomas’ Adds Mini Croissants and Pick Me Ups Soft-Baked Oatmeal Squares to Growing Portfolio of Breakfast Offerings

HORSHAM, Pa. — After listening intently to customer feedback, the Thomas’® brand, creators and bakers of the original Nooks & Crannies® English Muffins, today introduced Thomas’Pick Me Ups™ Soft-Baked Oatmeal Squares and Thomas’ Mini Croissants, two innovative products guaranteed to give on-the-go families a quick, portable breakfast fix.

As the breakfast category continues to evolve, Thomas’ looked to insights directly from consumers to identify ways to make breakfast a more enjoyable, efficient (and delicious!) experience for the whole family. These two new offerings feature real ingredients that families can feel good about and answer a consumer demand for portability and convenience:

Thomas’ Pick Me Ups Oatmeal Squares – When time is of the essence, new Thomas’ Pick Me Ups Oatmeal Squares serve up a reliable grab-and-go breakfast snack. These bite-sized, soft-baked oatmeal squares offer a soft and chewy texture baked with real ingredients that consumers can see such as rolled oats, chocolate chips, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and cranberries. Packed with whole grains, an excellent source of fiber, and no artificial anything, Thomas’ Pick Me Ups Oatmeal Squares are a convenient option that families can feel good about – whenever, wherever.



Thomas' Mini Croissants – Crafted with mess-free dough and soft and rich in flavor, Thomas' Mini Croissants add a little "bonjour" to every busy household's morning routine. Thomas' Mini Croissants can be enjoyed on their own, topped with breakfast-favorite spreads or served as the perfect complement to any meal.

Thomas’ Pick Me Ups Oatmeal Squares and Mini Croissants are available now at grocery stores and other major food retailers in the Northeast – including New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore – alongside Thomas’ iconic lineup of breakfast classics including the original Nooks & Crannies® English Muffins, Bagels and Swirl Breads. This spring, Pick Me Ups Oatmeal Squares will continue to expand through the South and Midwest while Mini Croissants will be available nationwide.

“As innovators in the breakfast space, we aim to keep a close eye on current consumer trends to ensure we’re meeting the needs of our loyal customers,” said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas’. “Today, consumers rarely view breakfast as a sit-down meal occasion as busy schedules are filled with family, work and school-related activities. Our fans have been loud and clear about the importance of enjoying a breakfast on-the-go that they can feel good about, so we’re excited to introduce these two new delicious options to encourage everyone to ‘Wake Up to What’s Possible’ with Thomas’.”

Thomas’ dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas’ sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas’ products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann’s®, Freihofer’s®, Heiner’s™, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Nature’s Harvest®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, Thomas’®, and Tia Rosa®. BBU is owned by Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 22 countries.