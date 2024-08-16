Thomas’ and WK Kellogg Co Announce New Collaboration with Launch of Froot Loops Mini Bagels

Two iconic brands join forces to offer limited-edition Mini Bagel flavor just in time for back-to-school season

HORSHAM, Pa. — Breakfast just got even sweeter! Thomas’® Breads, the top seller of grocery store English Muffins and bagels in the U.S., announced a collaboration with WK Kellogg Co to combine the delicious bursts of fruity flavor in Kellogg’s® Froot Loops® cereal with snack-sized, fan-favorite Thomas’ Mini Bagels in NEW Thomas’ Froot Loops® Mini Bagels. The limited-time collaboration from the two breakfast giants will be available at major retailers nationwide through Oct. 10.

Fans who have faced the daily struggle of deciding between cereal and bagels can finally rejoice as two of breakfast’s icons come together in this delicious new mashup. Thomas’ Froot Loops Mini Bagels are a fun and delicious breakfast option that are pre-sliced for convenience and a great on-the-go option packed with the sweet crunchiness of Froot Loops cereal flavor and the savory goodness of Thomas’ bagels, offering a delicious and exciting experience for adults and kids alike.

“As the most important meal of the day, we believe that breakfast is an occasion to be savored,” said Jinder Bhogal, Senior Brand Manager for Thomas’. “Through this exciting collaboration, Thomas’ wants to inspire more delicious ways to enjoy moments spent together at the kitchen table, especially for our younger fans. We’re dedicated to bringing new and innovative flavors to our consumers and can’t wait for fans of both Thomas’ and Froot Loops to fall in love with our new Mini Bagel offering!”

“Breakfast is a treasured occasion that our brands were built on and we’re thrilled to partner with Thomas’ to bring this exciting innovation to the space,” said Ryan Versfeld, Director of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co. “By introducing the irresistible fruity deliciousness of Froot Loops cereal into a new medium, we can provide a unique way for our fans to enjoy their favorite flavors.”

Fans can pick up a bag of Thomas’ Froot Loops Mini Bagels at retailers nationwide – including Walmart and Kroger – for a suggested retail price of $5.49.

Thomas’ dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create the famous Nooks & Crannies English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas’ sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas’ products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

This partnership was brokered by Beanstalk, WK Kellogg Co’s exclusive licensing agency for food and beverage, and Bran Central, Bimbo Bakeries USA’s licensing agency.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann’s®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas’®. BBU is owned by Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg’s Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness™ – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.