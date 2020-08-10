Thomas’ Banana Bread English Muffins are Coming Back to Stores

Under normal circumstances, we tend to think of English Muffins as little more than a vessel for other breakfast tastes. Full of nooks and crannies for (peanut) butter or jam to hide, they can also serve as the perfect boundaries for holding a breakfast sandwich in place. But I think it’s safe to say anyone who eats a plain (and especially an untoasted) English muffin is an absolute psychopath.

Thanks to the recent resurrection of Thomas’ Banana Bread English muffins, however, those English muffins at least now have a little bit of flavor. This limited edition item takes the next of the classic Thomas’ item and the breakfast bakery treat, fusing it into one sweet, heavenly package. Apparently, they’re also made with real bananas, so you know that this isn’t some half-baked attempt to mix things up just for the sake of it.

