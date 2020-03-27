Three Key Questions About COVID-19 and Food Safety

AIB International Bakery March 27, 2020

During Monday’s “Food Safety and COVID-19: What Businesses Need to Know” webinar, we fielded a number of good questions from attendees. Three of the most pressing questions and our recommendations for each are included below.

1. Can food or food packaging transmit COVID-19?

According to the FDA, “Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.”

However, there is new data to suggest that the COVID-19 virus can survive a few hours on contact surfaces or objects. Hence, a vigorous enforcement of good hygiene, sanitation, and GMPs are vital in a food processing environment. Additionally, it is critical to follow the 4 key steps of food safety—clean, separate, cook, and chill. In general, common disinfectants can kill COVID-19 virus. Please check the EPA-registered disinfectant products on the Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 list that have qualified under EPA’s emerging viral pathogen program for use against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

