Time to Automate? Insights from Industry Leaders at the Bakery Showcase

On May 5th, the bustling city of Toronto played host to the Bakery Showcase, organized by Baking Association Canada. A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion on the timely and transformative topic of automation in the baking industry. Among the distinguished speakers was Alyson Slapkauskas, CEO of ABI, who brought her extensive expertise to the conversation. The panel gathered a diverse group of five industry professionals, including bakers, sales experts, operations managers, and executive leaders, each offering unique perspectives on the integration of automation within their respective domains.

Navigating Automation and Funding with Expert Help

One of the primary themes discussed was the pivotal role that consultants and suppliers play in the automation journey. The panel underscored the complexity of navigating automation technologies, particularly when coupled with the intricacies of grant funding. Alyson Slapkauskas emphasized that seeking expert guidance can demystify the process, ensuring that bakeries can leverage available financial support to implement cutting-edge technologies effectively. By partnering with knowledgeable consultants, bakery owners can make informed decisions that align with their operational goals and financial capabilities.

