To Be or Not to Be Labeled as Gluten-Free, That is the Question

AIB International Bakery December 17, 2020

One of the most popular trends of the past decade, 20 percent of Americans now either reduce or have eliminated gluten from their diets, even if they don’t have celiac disease. This popularity can be attributed to studies that claim health benefits from adopting such a diet, as well as various celebrity endorsements.

But, if you think achieving a gluten-free label claim is easy, you may be surprised…

Here are three things you should know:

1. What is Gluten-Free?

In 2013, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized gluten-free regulations with its Food Labeling; Gluten-Free Labeling of Foods final rule, which was intended to ensure that individuals with celiac disease were provided truthful and accurate information on their food labels. This defined “gluten-free” as a claim for a food that:

