Trending Flavors Paired with Honey Define Modern Confectionery Category

Recently, the confectionery world has been abuzz with innovative flavors that, when paired with honey, take products to new heights. From the tangy zest of exotic fruits to the subtle earthiness of herbs and spices, these modern combinations are transforming our favorite treats into consumer-friendly, demand-leading treats.

Sometimes flavor development winners in the candy aisle come down to just being the “first” in the category to create a new taste bud burst. Numerator Consultant David Strandberg said at his Unpacking the Future of Confectionery and Snacks Amidst Consumer Shifts talk at Sweets & Snacks Expo that consumers can understand and discover new flavors immediately on their phones. Thus, confectionery brands cultivating original flavors the quickest could be the first to the party.

