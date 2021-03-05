Turano Baking Company Moves into New Oak Park, IL Office

Wright Heerema Architects, the Chicago-based architectural and interior design firm, recently completed the build-to-suit office building in Oak Park, Illinois, for third-generation, family owned and operated business Turano Baking Company. The 25,000-square-foot building at 6520 Roosevelt Road includes office space as well as a state-of-the-art test kitchen.

Turano’s previous office space was located in the building where it produces its products. Moving offices to a custom-designed building across the street provided the opportunity to stay close to the production facility while simultaneously have dedicated office, meeting and test kitchen spaces to grow and modernize their business and welcome clients and partners.

The first floor holds office, conference and staff support spaces, and the second floor consists of executive offices and conference space as well as a test kitchen. The test kitchen is a full-service commercial kitchen with an adjacent presentation area to serve tested recipes. The conference space can also be connected or separated from the test kitchen through an operable glass partition.

