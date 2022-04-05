Two Giant Eagle Stores Recall Cookies Due to Undeclared Milk Allergen

Giant Eagle, Inc. has issued a voluntarily recall of “Happy Face Cookies” sold in bakery departments at two Ohio Giant Eagle supermarkets in Geneva and Ashtabula due to the possibility the product may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The impacted products can be identified by the PLU numbers 50519 and 50659 which can be found in the upper right-hand corner of the label. The cookies were sold in a plastic container as a pack of four with sell by dates through 04/01/22. The recalled items were sold in the bakery departments of the two Giant Eagle stores only, and the majority of guests who have purchased the impacted product have already been contacted directly by phone or by mail through the Giant Eagle customer recall notification system.

Additionally, there have been no reports of illness associated with this recall to date.

Giant Eagle was made aware of the issue during a routine audit of store-made product recipes and discovered the wrong ingredient was being used.

Guests who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return a qualifying receipt to the local Giant Eagle store for a refund. Guests with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

In addition to this public communication regarding this recall, Giant Eagle initiated its consumer recall telephone notification process. The consumer recall process uses purchase data and consumer telephone numbers housed in the Giant Eagle Advantage Card database to alert those households that purchased the affected product and have updated telephone contact information in the database.