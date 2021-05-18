Two Iconic Brands Hit the Field as Ball Park Buns and Little League Announce New Partnership to Support Little Leaguers

HORSHAM, Pa. — With excitement building around baseball and softball returning to fields this spring, Ball Park® Buns is proud to announce an official partnership with Little League® Baseball and Softball, becoming the Official Hot Dog and Hamburger Bun of the Little League World Series. Ball Park Buns and Little League are teaming up to encourage everyone to celebrate their favorite moments together, whether virtually or safely on the field.

The official multi-year sponsorship includes programming at the Little League Baseball® World Series tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, featured products at the event’s concession stands, as well as digital and social activations. Also, Ball Park Buns will feature the official Little League World Series logo on its packaging, touting the partnership in over 40,000 stores around the United States throughout the summer.

Ball Park Buns is extending its support of Little League, launching a new Fielder’s Choice initiative to provide support to nearly 20 local Little League programs across the country with local sponsorship funding, signage and coupons for enough Ball Park buns and rolls to stock their concession stands for the entire season.

“Ball Park is proud to step up to the plate with our new Little League Baseball World Series sponsorship and Fielder’s Choice initiative,” said Allan Hoffman, Director of Buns & Rolls at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Our strong connection to sports and commitment to supporting local communities makes the partnership a natural fit and enables us to give back in a meaningful way. It was an honor to help teams around the country return to the field this spring, and we are excited to celebrate the conclusion of what is sure to be a great season in Williamsport this summer.”

Additionally, as part of the Ball Park Fielder’s Choice project, Ball Park Buns has selected three local Little League programs in Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. to be the recipients of makeover projects to support significant field renovations determined by the greatest needs within their leagues. Projects will be completed this spring and include:

South Pasadena (Calif.) Little League: Installing a new scoreboard, adding new bleachers and planting a tree to provide shade for fans

Installing a new scoreboard, adding new bleachers and planting a tree to provide shade for fans Burbank (Ill.) National Little League: Upgrading the turf and dirt on the Tee Ball field’s infield, providing new bases to all five fields in the league and planting a tree to provide shade for fans

Upgrading the turf and dirt on the Tee Ball field’s infield, providing new bases to all five fields in the league and planting a tree to provide shade for fans Capitol City Little League (Washington, D.C.): Completed multiple field renovations, including leveling, edging, full cleanup of field and grass divot repair, in addition to planting a tree to provide shade for fans

“On behalf of Little League International and our more than 6,500 local leagues, we are grateful to have Ball Park Buns supporting our program as our newest official sponsor,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We are pleased to see the work they are doing for our local leagues and look forward to their continued support through this partnership.”

Perfect for grilling, tailgating, parties and more, Ball Park hot dog and hamburger buns are America’s favorite buns and deliver fresh taste and outstanding flavor. With many varieties of buns and rolls, it’s easy to make Ball Park Buns part of your next meal – and watch the crowd go wild. Ball Park Buns is a part of Bimbo Bakeries USA. For a full list of Ball Park products and where to buy them, please visit www.BallParkBuns.com.

