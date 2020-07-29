U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra Visits AMF Europe and Its Innovation Center

Gorinchem, The Netherlands – On Tuesday, July 21nd, the United States Ambassador to The Netherlands, Pete Hoekstra, visited AMF Bakery Systems Europe, the global leader in bakery automation solutions. The Ambassador, born in Groningen, The Netherlands, paid a working visit to the Dutch-American facilities, AMF Tromp and AMF Den Boer, located in The Netherlands. As Ambassador, Mr. Hoekstra strives to foster relationships with companies developing innovative technologies for continued economic growth between the two regions.

With increasing global demand for sustainable baking solutions, the Ambassador was welcomed by Vice President of EMEA-AP for AMF, Fabiano Malara, and Director of Operations for AMF Europe, Vincent Langelaar, to view the world’s first hydrogen-fueled tunnel oven. The patent-pending technology by AMF Den Boer aims to be a revolution for the baking industry utilizing green energy to reduce the environmental impact of industrial ovens.

For more than 100 years, AMF Den Boer has continuously improved their thermal technologies and oven construction processes. With proven performance in bakeries and food production companies all over the world, AMF Den Boer manufactures modular oven solutions to bake premium artisanal and soft breads, baguettes, pizzas, pastries, and more.

Engineered to help bakery customers achieve sustainability objectives, the latest Multibake® VITA Tunnel Oven by AMF Den Boer integrates hydrogen-fueled burners which generate 99.9% less CO2 emissions, rather only steam and water, during the baking process. AMF Bakery Systems, together with its partners, works alongside their bakery customers to develop an independent hydrogen supply which fuels the Multibake® VITA Tunnel Oven.

Recognized by political leaders as one of the sustainable solutions of the future, the demand for hydrogen technology continues to grow among businesses. Customers, bakers, engineers and food technologists are invited to the AMF Innovation Center in Gorinchem, The Netherlands to test, develop, and bake their products with this revolutionary thermal technology.

Both desirable employers for the region, AMF Tromp and AMF Den Boer, offer an inspiring and inclusive environment for young engineers, mechanics and engineering project leaders to support a broad range of international customers.