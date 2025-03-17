UNBUN Foods Introduces Complete Protein Line and Unveils New Brand Identity

Fueled by an investment from Siddhi Capital and national distribution in Whole Foods Market, UNBUN sets its sights on redefining bread, transforming it into a nutrient-rich powerhouse

ANAHEIM, Calif. — UNBUN Foods™ (unbunfoods.com) was unveiled the introduction of its Complete Protein Bread and Complete Protein Naan at Natural Products Expo West. The Complete Protein line is crafted to be low-carb, gluten-free, and grain-free, delivering a protein-packed alternative to traditional bread.

Founded in 2018 with a commitment to clean, simple ingredients, UNBUN draws inspiration from the nutrient-dense, flavorful foods of founder Gus Klemos’ Greek heritage. By rejecting overly processed additives, seed oils, and artificial ingredients, the brand stays true to its mission of better-for-you baking. Its new Complete Protein Bread delivers 22 grams of protein and just two net carbs per two slices—bridging the gap between taste and nutrition.

This dedication to quality extends to UNBUN’s new visual identity—developed by Bex Brands—which expresses the power of protein with its bold type emanating from radiant sunshine. Bringing all protein-conscious consumers along for the journey, UNBUN says yes to more: More good days, more flavor, and more protein.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes to bring protein-packed innovation to the market, following our success in Canada, and I’m thrilled to finally unveil this next phase of UNBUN at Expo West, following our recent rollout in Whole Foods Market nationwide,” said Gus Klemos, founder of UNBUN. “We’re kicking off our Complete Protein line with bread, and rapidly expanding with naan, tortillas, and more. Imagine starting your day with 22 grams of protein from your morning toast and adding another 20+ at lunch—it’s never been easier to hit your protein goals.”

UNBUN is on a mission to become the go-to bread for protein-conscious consumers. Demand for high-protein foods is surging, with 57% of U.S. households prioritizing protein content in their grocery choices. In a recent survey, high protein ranked as the number one claim consumers look for in bread, with 50% citing it as their top preference.

As part of its U.S. expansion and new retail distribution, the brand structured a majority deal partnership with Siddhi Capital, the growth equity partner for convention-crushing food and beverage companies.

“Siddhi Capital’s investment has breathed new life into UNBUN, which will allow the company to first establish a solid foundation ahead of our future growth potential,” said Arnulfo Ventura, CEO of UNBUN. “Together, we’re taking something people love—bread—and making it even better by transforming it into a protein powerhouse. Gus is a masterful innovator with a real understanding of what consumers want, and I’m thrilled to help propel UNBUN to the next level, starting with our Complete Protein line and a new look that’s as fresh as what’s inside.”

UNBUN’s Complete Protein Bread, available in both seeded and white varieties, is now available in the frozen aisles at Whole Foods Market, bringing its nutrient-rich options to consumers nationwide.

For more information, visit unbunfoods.com and be among the first to experience UNBUN’s bold new look as it debuts this spring.

About UNBUN

UNBUN (www.unbunfoods.com) is a modern bakery specializing in high-protein, low-carb, grain-free, and gluten-free foods crafted with whole ingredients. Founded in Toronto in 2018 with a mission to bring transparency and simplicity back to the table, UNBUN has long rejected overly processed ingredients, seed oils, and artificial additives.

Delivering deliciousness that has to be tasted to be believed, UNBUN’s latest line of Complete Protein Breads is packed with 22g of protein and just two net carbs per two slices. Find these, and more from UNBUN nationwide at Whole Foods Market and via unbunfoods.com.

For more information, visit www.unbunfoods.com and Instagram @unbunfoods.

1 Protein Market Size to Hit USD 27.48 Billion by 2034

2 Trends in High Protein Bakery | Glanbia Nutritionals

