Unifiller Announces new Business Development Manager Food Division North America

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Unifiller is pleased to Congratulate Andrea Schwanbeck in her new role as the Business Development Manager Food Division North America.

Unifiller Systems, a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrea Schwanbeck to Business Development Manager Food Division, North America, at its global head office. Andrea has been with Unifiller for over 23 years and is known for her vast technical expertise and product knowledge.

Over the years, Andrea has worked in various roles which have helped carve and shape her in-depth understanding of customer processes and needs. Andrea has hosted countless onsite visits assisting customers with testing their products on Unifiller equipment, analyzing customer specifications and installing and troubleshooting equipment. Her background in operations, sales and customer service lends itself to ensuring customer needs are fully understood to create win/win relationships aimed at providing customers with the greatest possible ROI. She believes in taking a proactive and collaborative approach ensuring customers are fully equipped to manage their equipment with confidence.

According to Andrea ” My experience and past initiatives with engineering Integrators and OEMs have helped to increase market awareness and penetration. My focus will be to continue these initiatives, mentor and coach a strong and talented food team while continuing to leverage my expertise from the field to drive new sales strategies and product innovation.”