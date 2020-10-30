Unifiller Systems Announces Appointment of Sean Devenish as New VP of Sales

Unifiller Systems Bakery October 30, 2020

Unifiller Systems, a subsidiary of the Linxis Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Devenish as the Vice President of Sales at Unifiller Systems Inc. commencing November 1st, 2020. Sean will be responsible for developing and communicating a strong sales vision and driving Unifiller to the next level of growth.

Sean has been a steady presence at Unifiller for 16 years. He brings to this new role sales management experience in diverse industries and a collaborative mentorship culture that he fostered during his time as Business Development Manager for Unifiller’s Food Division team.

On executing his next steps as VP of Sales, Sean says, “My vision involves incorporating sound sales leadership to ensure that we correctly align certain geographic territories and focus the sales team’s efforts on key market segments that have been identified as potential growth zones. This strategy will simultaneously drive the development of fresh and innovative product offerings and keep our customers’ needs at the forefront. With the right resources on hand and the entire Unifiller team powering toward this same vision, we will have the depth to handle changing market conditions and continue to establish Unifiller as a leading brand in the bakery and food processing industries.”

