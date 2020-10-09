Unifiller Systems is Pleased to Introduce the Baker-Bot by Apex Motion Control for Robotic Cake Decorating Systems

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Unifiller Systems Inc., a global leader in portioning equipment and a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies, is pleased to work exclusively with Apex Motion Control to showcase the Baker-Bot on its cake decorating systems. One of the newest innovations in bakery automation, the Baker-Bot is a versatile robotic bakery assistant that can be easily integrated into any new or existing cake line.

The Baker-Bot possesses a host of benefits for bakeries and baking plants looking to add an extra set of tireless hands. Its user-friendly interface allows you to program it specifically to address your bakery’s pain points. Set it up to load and unload pans onto conveyors and baking racks, decorate cakes, deposit flowable products, and pick and place items with precision—no breaks needed.

Martin Riis, Director of Sales and Marketing at Apex, says, “Growth and demand for equipment that helps automate labor intensive and repetitive tasks has been on the rise for years. Now, with our new industry challenges, bakery and food manufacturers alike are often running shifts with limited labor and resources to get their products into the hands of consumers. The need to automate processes such as cake decorating in safe, efficient, and hygienic ways has become even greater. The Baker-Bot addresses all of these points while simultaneously adding versatility and the ability to work without supervision.”

According to Sonia Bal, Director of Marketing at Unifiller Systems, “Unifiller is very happy to partner with Apex Motion Control on this solution. Robotics are a very timely topic right now, in light of COVID-19. Automated solutions can help address challenges around social distancing or finding labor. Typically, robotics can be complex, but this cobot’s design makes it easy to integrate and use. The solution is very innovative and specific to an ideal customer where throughput capabilities need to be properly assessed. It’s a unique solution for a unique customer.”

Speaking to this versatility, this cobot (collaborative robot) was designed to optimize labor and thus can be adapted for a variety of tasks with quick tool change-over. It makes a great addition to Unifiller cake production lines such as the ACIS or SKIL, as it can effectively border-ice and drizzle cakes for an attractive finish. Manufacturers that adopt the Baker-Bot would have the option of reallocating their human resources to focus on other tasks.

For more information, call 1.604.940.2233 or visit http://www.unifiller.com.

Unifiller is a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies consisting of leading global companies focusing on mixing technologies (Diosna and VMI), portioning technology (Unifiller) and ingredient dosing systems (Shick-Esteve).