United Natural Foods Announces Realignment of Wholesale Business

Company restructures commercial wholesale organization into two product-centered divisions to enhance service to its customers and suppliers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) announced actions it is taking to advance the Company’s multi-year strategy focused on creating more customized value for its customers and suppliers and driving profitable growth.

In support of its strategy, the Company will realign its commercial wholesale organization into two product-centered divisions, Conventional Grocery Products and Natural, Organic, Specialty & Fresh Products, while continuing to enhance its enterprise-wide commercial and supply chain capabilities.

Louis Martin, currently President of Wholesale, will become President of Conventional Grocery Products and UNFI Chief Commercial Officer. Mark Bushway, currently Chief Supply Chain Officer, will become President of Natural, Organic, Specialty & Fresh Products and UNFI Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Each division will have focused sales teams aligned to the unique product and service needs of the 30,000 retail locations that UNFI serves. Both divisions will be supported by dedicated functional experts in merchandising, operations, procurement, and supplier services.

Capability centers of excellence in areas including supply chain, professional and digital services, and private brands will work across the divisions to support sales leaders in building customized programs to help customers and suppliers accelerate their growth strategies.

Sandy Douglas, UNFI CEO said, “This realignment is another step in the execution of our plan to add value and improve efficiency and effectiveness for our customers and suppliers. By empowering our commercial teams to provide a more customized product and service-centered experience, we intend to help our customers and suppliers differentiate, compete, and grow profitably through a more responsive, efficient, and effective operating model.”

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and foodservice customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is delivering value for its stakeholders, visit www.unfi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements are described in the Company’s filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 3, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 1, 2024 and other filings the Company makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. The Company is not undertaking to update any information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances. Any estimates of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company’s control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These estimates are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results.



