Universal Bakery Brand Organic Aussie Bites Recalled Due to Undeclared Gluten

The food recall warning issued on 2024-06-14 has been updated to include additional product information*. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s food safety investigation.

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains gluten which is not declared on the label.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

