Universal Bakery Brand Organic Aussie Bites Recalled Due to Undeclared Gluten

Universal Bakery Bakery June 19, 2024

The food recall warning issued on 2024-06-14 has been updated to include additional product information*. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s food safety investigation.

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains gluten which is not declared on the label.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Read Full Recall Details

Related Articles

Bakery

Gluten-Free Certification Organization Withdraws Certification from Best Express Foods

Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG) Bakery June 3, 2024

The Gluten Intolerance Group’s Gluten-free Certification Organization (GFCO) has made the decision to withdraw certification from Best Express Foods, Inc., the umbrella company to Universal Bakery (BEF/Universal Baking), and the producer of “Aussie Bites” and other products. This decision comes after a thorough investigation in the U.S. and Canada of BEF/Universal Baking’s “Aussie Bites” following a safety alert that was issued on May 15, 2024, revealing positive test results for gluten in excess of the FDA threshold.  