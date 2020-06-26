Upcoming IDDBA Webinars

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in June and July. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

June 30: Food Safety Management Can Be a Risky Business

Food safety is a fundamental component of all businesses operating in the retail food space, and having a food safety management plan in place is vital in helping to ensure that the food produced, sold, and consumed by shoppers is safe to eat. Join SCS Global Services and learn about the concept of risk assessment and management and its application in driving Food Safety (HACCP), Food Defense (TACCP) and Food Vulnerability (VACCP) as a cohesive tool in a Food Safety Management System.

June 30, Noon CT

To register, click here.

July 1: COVID-19 Impact Report

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report.

July 1, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here.

July 21: The Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Supply Chain

In light of the generational change that COVID-19 has unleashed on the grocery industry, it’s become apparent that there’s significant opportunity to seek a view into the digital food supply chain. The key word is digital, and that’s based on the transformation the shopper has undergone. As more and more shoppers move to digital, requests for online shopping, order pick-up at the store, and home delivery have increased substantially. This trend requires changes in both business process and especially in the supply chain.

July 21, Noon CT

To register, click here.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.