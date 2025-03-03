Upcycled Foods, Inc. and Misfits Market Launch First Upcycled Breads for Grocer’s Private Label

Bakery innovation expands sustainable food options for shoppers



BERKELEY, CA – Upcycled Foods, Inc. (UP, Inc.) and Misfits Market are thrilled to announce the launch of the retailer’s first upcycled breads for its Odds & Ends private label. Created from scratch, this innovative line meets consumers’ growing demand for delicious, nutritious, and sustainable food options. Both Upcycled Certified™ breads feature ReGrained SuperGrain+®, UP, Inc.’s flagship upcycled ingredient, blended with a signature sourdough from bakery ingredient leader, Puratos, to deliver a perfectly balanced flavor—bright, naturally fermented notes complemented by deep, toasty undertones.

With this launch, Misfits Market and UP, Inc. continue their shared mission of reducing food waste while bringing high-quality, purpose-driven products to consumers. ReGrained SuperGrain+® emits 43% less CO₂e per pound than conventional wheat flour, making it a practical solution for brands looking to reduce Scope 3 emissions while delivering on consumer demand for more sustainable options without compromising on taste, texture, or performance.

“Incorporating upcycled ingredients into product innovation is one of the most direct and scalable ways food brands can drive sustainability. This partnership is a testament to what is possible when companies commit to reducing food waste together in a meaningful way,” says Dan Kurzrock, Founder & CEO of UP, Inc. “Through our Upcycled Food Lab, we collaborate with food makers to bring these innovations to life—offering category expertise, ingredient solutions, and turning sustainability into a competitive advantage that drives growth and leadership in the future of food.”

Today, 52% of consumers report an increased awareness of the environmental impact their food choices represent1 and are seeking items that support a more sustainable food system. Choosing products that are made with upcycled ingredients are an easy way for consumers to make an immediate impact at the point of sale. In fact, 57% of shoppers indicate that they intend to buy more upcycled food,2 and one in three are specifically interested in bakery products made from upcycled ingredients.3

“Introducing upcycled breads under our Odds & Ends label is a natural evolution of Misfits Market’s commitment to reducing waste across the supply chain—delivering high-quality, purpose-driven products that give consumers a tangible way to make a positive impact,” says Morgan Drummond, Senior Director of Private Label at Misfits Market. “The team at UP, Inc. was an invaluable partner from day one, working alongside us from formulation to commercialization to bring this product to life.”

“This bread is a perfect example of how our sourdough and upcycled grains can work together to deliver depth of flavor while advancing sustainability,” says Michael Gleason, Bakery Product Director at Puratos. “It is exciting to see our collaboration with UP, Inc. bring more delicious, responsible food choices to consumers.”

The new Odds & Ends upcycled items –Multigrain Bread and Honey Wheat Bread – are exclusively available at Misfits Market. Both breads come in 24-ounce package size at a retail price of $4.49.

For more information or to discuss potential R&D collaborations, please visit UpcycledFoods.com and click on Partner Up!

1 International Food Information Council, 2022

2 Mattson Proprietary Research: “Upcycling: The Opportunity” April 2021

3 Puratos “Taste Tomorrow” research platform 2022

About Upcycled Foods, Inc.

Upcycled Foods Inc. (UP, Inc.) powers the B2B upcycled food economy with product development expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a growing portfolio of ingredient solutions. With its innovation hub – the Upcycled Food Lab – the company leads the way for food makers as the go-to development partner. Upcycled products close the loop on some of the food system’s most overlooked and undervalued supply chains while delivering on taste, nutrition, and functionality. The company launched with ReGrained SuperGrain+®, which catalyzed the growth of the upcycled food industry. Upcycled Foods Inc. is a proudly certified Public Benefit Corporation and 1% For The Planet member, and cofounder of the Upcycled Food Association. Learn more at UpcycledFoods.com

About Misfits Market

Misfits Market, the direct-to-consumer online grocer that reduces food waste and makes shopping for sustainable, high-quality groceries easier and more affordable, delivers value by making it convenient to shop, eat, and live better. The company has created the first-of-its-kind food value supply chain focused on building relationships with farmers, distributors, and producers to eliminate food waste while expanding food access. Today, Misfits Market delivers organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, dairy, bakery, wine, and other grocery items to nearly every zip code in 48 states at up to 30 percent off traditional grocery store prices. Founded in 2018, the company has raised more than $525M in funding and successfully completed the acquisition of Imperfect Foods, uniting both brands to deliver a better, more sustainable grocery experience. To learn more and order your first box, visit misfitsmarket.com.

About Puratos

Puratos is an international group, which offers a full range of innovative products, raw materials, and application expertise for artisans, industry, retailers, and foodservice customers in the bakery, patisserie, and chocolate sectors. Our headquarters are located on the outskirts of Brussels (Belgium), where the company was founded in 1919. Today, our products and services are available in over 100 countries around the world. In many cases, they are produced locally by our subsidiaries. Above all, we aim to be ‘reliable partners in innovation’ across the globe to help our customers deliver nutritious, tasty food to their local communities.

