Upper Midwest Bakery Association Makes Convention Announcement

Our Annual Convention in March has been cancelled. The Board of Directors has gone through significant changes and going through a restructuring at this time. With limited resources, membership and volunteers we are unable to host a full convention.



We will continue to offer educational sessions throughout the year. Take advantage of these classes to not only further your education, but support the UMBA to provide these sessions.



Follow our Facebook page to keep up to date on future convention/event updates.



We need your support now more than ever as the UMBA celebrates 100 years! www.uppermidwestbakery.net