Uprising Food Wins on Taste with Their Superfood Bakery Product Line on Season Premiere of Shark Tank

CINCINNATI — Sometimes the Sharks just get it wrong, but tastebuds don’t lie. That is the verdict from Uprising Food, the leading superfood bakery offering keto and paleo-friendly and fiber-rich foods via subscription delivery service and Meijer stores, after its founders appeared on The Season 13 Premiere last Friday. According to William and Kristen Schumacher, the company has received an overwhelmingly positive response to their bread cube and chips within minutes of the episode on October 8th.

The husband-and-wife team pitched their farm market quality, made to order and shipped directly to your door, superfood-packed bread cube and chips to the Sharks and sought a $500,000 investment in exchange for a 3% stake in the company. Despite not finalizing a deal with a Shark on last Friday’s episode, the Sharks unanimously agreed that the bread and chips are tasty, delicious, and further validated the company is delivering on its consumer promise (as if their over 1k 5-star reviews weren’t enough….)

It was obvious the Sharks were drooling over the products with their glowing responses:

“I went to taste heaven!” – Emma Grede followed by “Guys, I think the bread tastes absolutely delicious. I think the product is great.”

“Let me give you a lot of credit for the taste because I have tried a lot of these products and they taste like utter ****” – Kevin O’Leary

Even Mark Cuban chimed in at the end and agreed that the taste, freshness, and healthy factor of the products is a winning trifecta.

“We appreciated the Sharks comments and insights, and we know what we need to focus on from the business side,” says William Schumacher. “But most importantly the taste came through and that’s the most important. And not surprisingly, the consumer response after the show has further validated how our products are healthy, taste great, and are what more consumers are looking for,” he adds.

Founded in March 2019, Uprising is on a mission to make the healthiest, tastiest, and freshest, low-carb and gluten-free bread and chips. The sourdough-esque bread cubes feature eight simple ingredients: almonds, psyllium husk, flax seeds, egg whites, apple cider vinegar, salt, water, and baking soda. The Sea Salt and Savory Rye chip are crispy and feature similar simple ingredients.

“We are grateful for the feedback from the Sharks and certainly take their suggestions seriously as we continue forward on our mission: delivering farm market grade-quality, healthy foods that taste great to our consumers,” adds Kristen Schumacher. “Appearing on Shark Tank was truly a dream come true as is leading a real food revolution through innovative products, consumer education and cutting-edge marketing,” she notes, adding that the company is readying to launch new packaging as well as additional products. “To simplify, we are just out to make a difference one person at a time and we’re doing that through healthy products that taste delicious.”

“This is just the beginning of our food revolution. We believe that our made-to-order business model of delivering fresh farm market quality bread, shipped every Monday, will truly help in supporting gut-health and optimizing everyone’s overall health,” William concludes.

“This is only the beginning!” the couple excitedly announced in unison.

For more information on Uprising products and to place an order, please visit https://www.uprisingfood.com.