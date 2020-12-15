USA Cacao Barry Ambassador Champions Sustainability to Eradicate Child Labor Through Support of Cocoa Horizons

Chicago – Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, together with its premium brand Cacao Barry, announced today Chef Francisco Migoya, USA Cacao Barry Ambassador, as the lead chef for cocoa farming sustainability in support of the Cocoa Horizons Foundation, an impact driven program focused on cocoa farmers prosperity and helping to build self-sustaining farming communities that protect nature and children. He will be a champion for sustainable cocoa practices and work with Cacao Barry and the Cocoa Horizons Foundation to educate chefs and continue raising awareness on sustainability throughout the cocoa industry worldwide.

Chef Francisco Migoya, head chef at Modernist realized his passion for the kitchen at the age of 16, has spent his career dedicated to the world of sweets, and is recognized as one of the top pastry chefs in the country. In 2016 he was exposed to the realities of unsustainable cocoa production, such as deforestation and child labor, while visiting cocoa plantations in Peru with Cacao Barry. Since then, he’s been committed to positively impacting cocoa growers. He fully supports the mission of the Cocoa Horizons Foundation and its goals to eradicate child labor, lift cocoa farmers out of poverty, eliminate deforestation, and become carbon positive by 2025.

Cacao Barry is proud to share that it has already met its goal of sourcing 100% sustainable cocoa this year and, with Chef Migoya’s commitment, will continue to create impact through the Cocoa Horizons Foundation, a non-profit organization supported by the brand and the Barry Callebaut Group that focuses on improving the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and their communities through the promotion of sustainable, entrepreneurial farming, improved productivity, and community development. The journey doesn’t stop there and in actively supporting the Cocoa Horizons Foundation, Cacao Barry and the Barry Callebaut Group are committed to creating sustainable chocolate that future generations can enjoy with regard for the environment and farming communities that the chocolate is sourced from.

“Being a Cacao Barry Ambassador not only means enthusiastically supporting the high-quality chocolates that I’ve used for years, but being part of something bigger through the Cocoa Horizons partnership, with an emphasis on promoting sustainable practices,” said Chef Francisco Migoya, USA Cacao Barry Ambassador. “It’s breathtaking how much progress the Cocoa Horizons Foundation has made, and even more so how much work still needs to be done. I’m honored to be a part of this organization and the initiative to create a 100% sustainable cocoa industry.”

The Cocoa Horizons Foundation’s push for sustainability in the cocoa industry has never been more important as it is estimated that 60% of cocoa farmers in West Africa are living in extreme poverty. As a direct result of cocoa farmer poverty, it is estimated that more than 1.5 million children are working on cocoa farms in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana alone. Additionally, deforestation is a major contributor to climate change while climate change also threatens the ecosystems that cocoa farmers depend on. Among these areas, the Cocoa Horizons Foundation is focused on driving impact in productivity, community, and other environment causes to drive meaningful change in cocoa farming communities.

For additional information on the Cocoa Horizons Foundation, please visit http://www.cocoahorizons.org. For more information on Cacao Barry and the Barry Callebaut Group, please visit http://www.barry-callebaut.com.

The Cocoa Horizons Foundation is a non-profit organization established by Barry Callebaut in Zurich, Switzerland to scale impact and drive change in cocoa producing origins. It is supervised by the Swiss Federal Foundation Supervisory Authority. Cocoa Horizons is an impact-driven program focused on cocoa farmer prosperity and helping build self-sustaining farming communities that protect nature and children. Its mission is to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and their communities through the promotion of sustainable, entrepreneurial farming, improved productivity, and community development. The Foundation is audited annually to verify its activities, maintain a transparent distribution of funds, and demonstrate compliance with Swiss federal regulations.

For 175 years, Cacao Barry has been using all its know-how and expertise to offer gastronomy professionals exceptional chocolate. Founded in 1842 by Charles Barry, a true pioneer and passionate about chocolate, it was during a trip to Africa that he discovered the cocoa beans allowing him to create his very first exceptional chocolate. Now Cacao Barry is a favourite in more than 90 countries, has many varieties offered from exceptional plantations in Africa, Asia or Latin America, an international community of chefs and Chocolate Academy centers around the world, and a responsible and committed brand for the environment, with the goal by 2025 to offer 100% sustainable chocolates. Thanks to its “Thriving nature” commitment, Cacao Barry aims to ensure sustainable growth of the chocolate industry through a movement that includes planters, civil society, industry, governments and chocolate lovers. Together, we are #CacaoCollective

With annual sales of about CHF 7.3 billion (EUR 6.5 billion / USD 7.4 billion) in fiscal year 2018/19, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,000 people. The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The two global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.