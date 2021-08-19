Utica’s Ramon’s Bakery Acquires Star Bakery

Ramon’s Bakery, of Utica, has announced the company has acquired Star Bakery, which recently announced it was closing its doors at its 103 Main St. location in Whitesboro after more than 50 years of business.

Ramon’s Bakery has plans to keep the Whitesboro site as well as continue business at its Utica bakery on Culver Avenue in Utica. The company will also operate a production facility at 1212 Catherine St. in Utica.

Star Bakery was previously owned by the Marshall Family, which has seen three generations of bakers. Ramon’s Bakery originally opened in 2018 as a food truck.

