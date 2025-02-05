Valentine’s Vibes from Lawrence Foods

Lawrence Foods has the colors and flavors for the season of love and romance. Our products create the perfect complement to Valentine’s chocolate boxes and sweets in the bakery or retail spaces. Our pre-colored icings are the best way to ensure product consistency and quality across all stores while making production easier on decorators. Sureshades® colors are sure to stay bright and not bleed in display cases.

53% consumers plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, on par with 52% last year. Overall, consumers plan to spend a total of $25.8 billion to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

57% of consumers will purchase candy, including chocolate covered strawberries, more than any other Valentine’s Day gift item.

