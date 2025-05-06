Valeo Foods Group Acquires Freddi Dolciaria S.p.A, Enhancing its Position in the Italian Bakery Sector

LONDON — Valeo Foods Group, one of Europe’s leading producers of quality sweets, treats and snacks, has successfully acquired the Italian sweet bakery producer Freddi Dolciaria S.p.A (“Freddi”), accelerating growth in South-West European region and enhancing its position in the bakery sector.

Freddi is an Italian sweet bakery company founded in 1949 by Luigi Freddi and headquartered in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy. Specializing in sponge cakes, Freddi has an established presence in both the Italian retail and international markets, with an annual turnover approaching €20 million and 48 employees.

This acquisition strengthens Valeo Foods Group’s position in the packaged wafers, cakes, and biscuits category, complementing the existing Balconi business across Southern Europe and international markets. The integration of Freddi is expected to drive sustainable, profitable growth while enhancing production capacity and operational efficiency. It also reinforces Valeo’s continued expansion in the region, following the acquisitions of Balconi in 2015, Val D’Enza in 2017, IDP Pattini in 2023, and Dal Colle in 2025.

Ronald Kers, CEO of Valeo Foods Group, commented: “Freddi Dolciaria is a fantastic addition to the Valeo Foods portfolio, which already includes some of Europe’s most established and beloved cakes. Commercially, this move strengthens and broadens our product range, introducing exclusive, global licencing partnerships with leading CPGs and expanding our healthy and ‘free-from’ offerings.

As Freddi Dolciaria joins our portfolio, we enhance our manufacturing and logistical capabilities, adding an additional, well invested, flexible facility to support our ambitious growth plans. This marks the next step in our vision to establish Valeo Foods as the leading European champion in sweet treats.”

Alberto Alfieri, CEO Valeo Foods, South-West Europe, added: “Freddi Dolciaria has a strong legacy of producing high-quality products that consumers love. Its product range and operational footprint align perfectly with Valeo Foods. We are delighted to welcome our 48 new colleagues to the Valeo Foods. Together, we will bring Freddi Dolciaria’s exceptional products to an even wider audience and accelerate the growth of our South-West European business.”

About Freddi Dolciaria

Freddi Dolciaria S.p.A. is an Italian sweet bakery company, founded in 1949 by Luigi Freddi in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Lombardy, Italy. With over 75 years of heritage, Freddi has built a strong reputation for producing high-quality sponge cakes, catering to both domestic and international markets. The company specialises in a diverse range of pre-packaged sponge cakes and Swiss rolls, offering a variety of products, including classic, filled, and layered cakes, as well as innovative lines designed for different consumer preferences, such as free-from and health-conscious options. Freddi generates an annual turnover approaching €20 million and employs 48 people.

About Valeo Foods Group

Valeo Foods Group is one of Europe’s fastest-growing food companies, specialising in sweets, snacks, and treats. Home to over 90 brands including Balconi cakes and wafers, Pedro confectionary, Mila, Lina and Horalky wafers, Rowse Honey, Bernard maple syrup, Barratt’s sweets, Fox’s mints and Kettle Chips. We operate in over 100 countries serving major retailers, discounters, e-commerce, convenience stores, wholesalers, and foodservice operators. With revenues exceeding €1.8 billion, we employ nearly 6,000 people across 30 facilities in the UK, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Canada. Valeo Foods Group is owned by Bain Capital.