Valrhona Inc. Recalls Ineligible Egg Products Produced In Italy

WASHINGTON – Valrhona Inc., a Brooklyn, New York establishment, is recalling approximately 66 pounds of dried albumin egg products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products were produced in Italy, a country ineligible to export egg products to the United States.

The dried albumin egg products were produced on Feb. 2, 2022, March 18, 2022, June 17, 2022, and July 19, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

1.1-lb. plastic canister containing “Sosa ALBUWHIP” with lot code LALB22033, LALB22077, LALB22168 or LALB22200.

These items were shipped to locations in California, Florida, Nevada, and New York.

The problem was discovered when FSIS investigated and determined that the egg products were produced in Italy, a country ineligible to export egg products to the United States.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or in restaurants. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Restaurants and institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Ms. Raphaele Bonnaure, Director of Supply Chain, Valrhona Inc. at (929) 884-9600 or raphaele.bonnaure@valrhona.fr.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.