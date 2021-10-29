Veg-Based Sweet Patisserie: The New Star of the Bakery Sector?

Puratos Taste Tomorrow Bakery October 29, 2021

Taste Tomorrow’s ongoing semantic AI research shows that there is a lot of searching and talking going on online about vegetable-based sweet patisserie. What exactly does this veg-based patisserie trend entail, and how can the bakery sector respond to it?

How research leads to insights 

With Taste Tomorrow, Puratos offers a foodstep into the future by tracking the evolution of trends and unveiling new ones. In this proprietary research program, we combine different sorts of research to provide in-depth insights into global and local consumer behaviours, attitudes and choices in the world of bakery, patisserie and chocolate. 

We question more than 17.000 consumers in 40 countries, talk with 80 foodies in trend-setting cities, do sensorial research, interview customers and industry experts and continuously monitor trends by combining the latest digital technologies and semantic artificial intelligence techniques. 

To read the rest of this story, please visit: Puratos Taste Tomorrow

Related Articles

Bakery

Fair Technology Brings Transparency and Sustainability to the Food Chain

Puratos Taste Tomorrow Bakery June 2, 2021

Most food supply chains start in developing countries, where there’s a big gap between the rich and the poor. Whether it concerns coffee, cocoa, nutmeg, coconut, pineapple, cane sugar, shrimps or vanilla… in many of these supply chains, just a small percentage of the money made throughout the chain ends up with the farmers who grow the product. In the opinion of Dutch non-profit organisation Fairfood, transparency plays a key role in changing this unfairness.

Dairy

The Collaborative Announces Adria Campbell as EVP of Sales, North America

The Collaborative Dairy September 4, 2020

The Collaborative the fastest growing premium plant-based yogurt and dessert brand disrupting the dairy industry, announced today that Adria Campbell has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales, North America. In her new role, she will be responsible for the strategic expansion of the brand’s presence to fit consumer demand for better-for-you plant-based dairy alternatives.