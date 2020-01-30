Vermont Tortilla Company Wins a 2020 Good Food Award

Vermont Tortilla Company is thrilled to announce that we have won a 2020 Good Food Award in the grains category for our organic stone ground corn tortillas made with all local corn. The Good Food Awards celebrate the kind of food we all want to eat: tasty, authentic and responsible. We were excited to attend the gala in San Francisco on January 17, 2020 and be part of this vital movement.

The Good Food Awards are organized by the Good Food Foundation in collaboration with a broad community of food crafters, grocers, chefs, food writers, activists and passionate food-lovers. An annual recognition program now in its tenth year, the Good Food Awards celebrates American food and drink crafters who demonstrate a commitment to creating tasty, authentic and responsible products and in doing so, bettering our nation’s food system. Each of the 2020 winners has demonstrated both a mastery of their craft and a commitment to maintaining exceptionally high social and environmental standards in their work.

This year, the Good Food Awards distinguished makers in sixteen categories (beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, elixirs, fish, grains, honey, pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks, spirits). The 2020 winners come from 38 states, Washington, D.C. and Guam, rising to the top amongst 1,835 entries in a blind tasting with 252 judges held in September. The highest scoring entries underwent a rigorous vetting process to verify they were not only exceptionally tasty, but met the sustainability and social responsibility criteria required to become a Good Food Award winner. The Good Food Awards Seal, found on winning products, assures consumers they have found something exceptionally delicious that also supports sustainability and social good.

Vermont Tortilla Company is incredibly proud to have gone through this process and win an award. As a family owned and operated business located in Shelburne, Vermont, we are excited to gain this recognition. You can find our tortillas at various locations in the Northeast.