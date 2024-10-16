Waitrose Expands In-Store Bakery and Patisserie Range with 30 New Products

Solen Le Net, Great Britain News (GBN) Bakery October 16, 2024

Waitrose has unveiled a range of 30 new bakery products in response to a significant demand for baked goods.

The supermarket chain’s latest range features innovative flavors and unique items designed to cater to evolving consumer tastes.

This expansion of the bakery line comes off the back of a 14 per cent surge in in-store bakery sales compared to last year.

Bakery Product Developer at Waitrose, Elizabeth Greenman, highlighted two standout items from the new range.

