Walmart Is Selling New Bakery Treats That’ll Be Your Next Dessert Go-Tos

KELLY ALLEN, Delish Bakery July 3, 2020

If you’re in need of some new dessert (or breakfast) options, Walmart is rolling out a bunch of new bakery treats. From gooey butter bars to individual slices of iced marble cake, there’s a new treat for every type of sweet food enthusiast.

The Instagram account @dadbodsnacks shared the news in a recent post. The products, made by Walmart’s Marketside Bakery & Bread, include six different dessert squares and three cake slices. For the squares, you’ll be able to choose from peanut butter brownies, raspberry oat bars, turtle brownies, triple chocolate brownies, ooey gooey butter bars, and lemon bars. The individually packaged cake slices come in classic iced marble, iced lemon creme, and banana nut cake flavors. “I think I’ve gained a pound or two just day dreamin’ [about these bakery items],” the account wrote in the caption.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Delish

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Walmart Launches New Reusable Bag Campaign

April 10, 2019 Walmart

Walmart announced that for the first time, checkout carousels at its U.S. stores will include reusable bags that will be available to customers for purchase. The aim of this new campaign is to help reduce plastic waste and increase customer convenience by placing reusable bags in easy to find and highly frequented sections of its stores.