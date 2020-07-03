Walmart Is Selling New Bakery Treats That’ll Be Your Next Dessert Go-Tos

If you’re in need of some new dessert (or breakfast) options, Walmart is rolling out a bunch of new bakery treats. From gooey butter bars to individual slices of iced marble cake, there’s a new treat for every type of sweet food enthusiast.

The Instagram account @dadbodsnacks shared the news in a recent post. The products, made by Walmart’s Marketside Bakery & Bread, include six different dessert squares and three cake slices. For the squares, you’ll be able to choose from peanut butter brownies, raspberry oat bars, turtle brownies, triple chocolate brownies, ooey gooey butter bars, and lemon bars. The individually packaged cake slices come in classic iced marble, iced lemon creme, and banana nut cake flavors. “I think I’ve gained a pound or two just day dreamin’ [about these bakery items],” the account wrote in the caption.

