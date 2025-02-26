Walmart is Selling Vintage-Style Heart Cakes, Sparking Backlash from Local Bakers

Joseph Lamour, Today Bakery February 26, 2025

What could possibly be controversial about a heart-shaped cake?

A debate has been raging on TikTok over Walmart’s vintage-style heart-shaped cakes, the retailer’s take on the photogenic, Victorian-inspired piped pastries, which have long been popular on social media.

Although some of these ornately decorated desserts have been sold at Walmart for years, they recently went viral on TikTok around Valentine’s Day due to their affordable prices: from $7 to $25, by many of these videos’ estimations.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Today

Related Articles

Produce

AgSocio First Farm Labor Contractor to Achieve Verification Through EFI Pilot Program

Equitable Food Initiative Produce January 16, 2023

Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer groups, announced that AgSocio, an agricultural labor and service provider operating in California and Arizona, is the first company to complete an initial verification of EFI’s farm labor contractor (FLC) standards, as part of a pilot program.